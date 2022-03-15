One of the best sayings I've encountered is the Spanish phrase: "Cada cadeza es un mundo" or "Every head is a world." We all live completely different experiences and even exist in entirely different worlds when under the same roof. This is among a whole gamut of reasons that the great philosophers have tried for centuries but have not been able to find a consensus on the true nature of being.
After reading colleague Carolyn Cain's excellent op-ed in the Missourian about her perspectives regarding the unionization effort at the Daniel Boone Regional Library, I must say that the two camps in the library system, those in favor of unionization and those not in favor of it, are at an impasse.
My lived experience as a nonsupervisory employee could not be more different from that described by some of the other union supporters.
My job at the Daniel Boone Regional Library is hands down the best I have ever had. I feel supported and mentored. This is my lived experience and this is why I, and many other nonmanagement employees, are skeptical of even the need for a union. But it appears that others have had completely different experiences. This both saddens and perplexes me, but I am completely willing to respect those experiences.
However, for many of us the problem lies more in trying to respect those experiences than having an unwanted union thrust upon us. We feel that a union would add an incredibly intrusive and bureaucratic layer to the relationships that we have with our managers and other co-workers. Most importantly we feel like we are being, at times, coerced into an arrangement that we absolutely do not want.
In this case, there is a robust case law that in theory supports a decision on our part not to be financially obligated to the union if a vote comes out in favor of it. Most importantly, Janus vs. AFMSCE went to the Supreme Court.
One party of the case, The American Federation of Municipal, State and County Employees — of which DBRL would be under the aegis — respects the rights of workers at institutions that unionize to opt out of paying dues.
But our situation still feels murky. Missouri is not a “right-to-work” state and some employees fear the extra burden of union dues at this time. According to recent information, biweekly dues to AFMSCE for a full-time person would be almost $25, which amounts to $50 per month, money that my family needs for piano lessons for our children or to put food on the table, not for a union I do not want in an era of rampant inflation and insane gas prices.
The union arrangement would also remain with the library system into perpetuity and we would be stuck with this extra layer of bureaucracy, unless there is a decertification election held, which is lengthy and can be an even more contentious process than the formation of a union, which has been decidedly contentious in its own right.
Amy Grus and I have become the de facto figureheads in the library among longtime nonmanagement employees who do not want AFMSCE as part of our library system. We do not have union reps coaching us in what to say and we are flung throughout the system with little knowledge of one another partly for fear of being shunned or even intimidated, both of which have happened over the last month, for speaking out.
But we feel that this is such an important vote, and we care for the library system so much, that we feel like we must continue to speak out and make our voices heard, just as those who support the union.
Thank you for continuing to hear our perspective.
Seth Smith is a Public Services Librarian and Amy Grus is a Library Associate at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.