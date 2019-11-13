Bond reduction denied for Joseph Elledge
Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of his wife.
Joseph Elledge, 24, remains in jail on $500,000 bond.
Elledge is charged with child abuse, but at a hearing Nov. 6, prosecutors said he is a prime suspect in the disappearance and “possible homicide” of his wife, Mengqi Ji. She was reported missing in early October.
Gonzalez’s ruling said “the Court has considered information including the individual circumstances of the defendant in this case. Individual circumstances of the defendant in this case includes information pertaining to this defendant being a prime suspect in the disappearance and possible homicide of his wife in October 2019.”
She added that “the credible information is insufficient to support a finding that any change in the current status of the bond will provide assurances that the defendant will appear at future court appearances.”
Other conditions of Elledge’s bond include no contact with his child, who is the subject of a guardianship case, as well as no possession of any weapons or intoxicants.
If he gets out of jail, he is to surrender his passport. If released, Elledge could also be required to be under home detention and GPS monitoring.
— KOMU
City to kick off sustainability series with pollinator conservation discussion
Columbia will hold an event to discuss the state of pollinators in the city, state and nation at 6 p.m. Thursday in room 1A/B of Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway.
The event is the first in the city’s sustainability speakers series, said Danielle Fox, a community conservationist with the City of Columbia’s Office of Sustainability. The plan is for the city to hold an event every three months, she said.
At the meeting, Kelly Srigley-Werner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services will discuss pollinator conservation efforts nationwide; Jamie Barton of the Missouri Department of Conservation will discuss pollinator conservation efforts in Missouri and the maintenance of habitats; Charles Nilon, a professor in the MU School of Natural Resources, will discuss the importance of conservation in cities; and Fox will discuss pollinator conservation efforts in Columbia, according to the city news release.
“This speaker series is just one of the ways we hope to educate the community on efforts that are currently taking place and being planned to improve the city’s biodiversity through pollinator conservation,” Fox said in the news release.
— Skyler Rossi
University Avenue, Cherry Street sidewalks closed next week
Sidewalk closings will impact University Avenue and Cherry Street next week.
A weeklong closure of the sidewalk on the north side of University Avenue between Hitt and Matthews streets will begin at 7 a.m. Monday with work projected to end by 5 p.m. Friday.
Brady Brothers Glass, contractor for MU, plans to place glass at 1101 University Ave.
Also, the north sidewalk on Cherry Street between Ninth and Tenth streets will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures, contractor for Harpo’s Sports Bar, plans to install motorized curtains on a pergola on the roof of 29 S. Tenth St. {span}Pedestrians should only use the sidewalk on the south side of Cherry Street.{/span}
Motorists and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the both work zones.
— Missourian Staff