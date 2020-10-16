Ada Marie Hall, 64, of Columbia Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born May 20, 1956, in Boone County, the daughter of Virgil and Joan (Winsor) Baker.
She traveled all over the world growing up as “an Army brat,” with her father serving in the Army. She loved to fish, camp and just live life to its fullest.
Ada is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Hall of Hartsburg; sons William Hall of Ashland and Bobby Hall of Columbia; daughters Tina Bealmear (Les) of Columbia, Tanya Hall (William) of Ashland, Nora Moss (Roger) of Versailles, Missouri and Bonnie Northrup of Independence; brothers Michael Baker of Hartsburg and David Baker of Illinois; sister Patricia Baker of Sorento, Illinois; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Penny Lopez; a brother, Howard Baker; and several aunt and uncles.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St., in Columbia, with services immediately following at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. at Hawthorn Cemetery, 4205 Horner Road, in Jefferson City.
Condolences may be left online for the family at the Parker-Millard Funeral Service website.