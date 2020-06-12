Alexander Joseph Prelas, 32, of Columbia passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Alex was born on April 19, 1988, in Columbia, the son of Mark Prelas and Rosemary Roberts. He was a 2006 graduate of Hickman High School. He attended MU in the fall of 2006, majoring in psychology, wanting to work with disabled children.
Alex was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping and hiking. He also enjoyed gunsmithing and performing gun appraisals. He enjoyed life to the fullest and had a great sense of humor. He loved listening to classic rock music.
Alex had a big heart and was kind to everyone he met.
Alex is survived by his parents; a sister, Natalia K. Prelas of Columbia; aunts Ines Prelas, Joann Thoming, Chris Vojnovich and Karen Veatch; and many cousins and family members of choice. He is also survived by Grandmother Mary Collins, Aunt Leslie Houttuin and Uncle Steve Brookins.
A celebration of life is planned when allowed by community health restrictions.
As per Alex’s wishes, memorial contributions are asked to be made to your local Food Bank.
