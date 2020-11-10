Alicia Roseanne Gillham Parker, 65, of Columbia passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 22, 1951 in Killeen, Texas, to Coral Edward and Carolyn Gillham.
Alicia attended Everman, Texas Public Schools, University of North Texas and Texas Wesleyan University.
She married Edgar Parker in 1981, and he preceded her in death. They had no children.
Alicia started her teaching career at Azle High School, a Texas high school and retired from that school 35 years later.
She was gifted with a thirst for learning and was an avid reader. She loved animals. Her hobbies were cooking and quilting.
Alicia is survived by her mother, Carolyn Gillham Licht; brother, Coral Edward Gillham, III; nephews, James Gillham and Scott Gillham; niece, Morgan Gillham; and two great nephews. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Texas Retired Teachers Association.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.