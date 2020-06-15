Allean Johnson, 83, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born March 30, 1937.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 E. Ash St. The family encourages those who attend to wear masks.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family homegoing service will be held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

