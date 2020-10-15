Aria Noelle Bel-Long of Columbia, Missouri, passed Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time for the service.
Aria was born Sept. 8, 2020, in Columbia, the daughter of Allen and Susan Anderson Bel-Long.
She is survived by her parents; siblings Taylor, Bridgette, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Zachary, Trevor, Alexander, Eva and Anderson; maternal grandparents Eddie and Jeanie Anderson; paternal grandmother Leslie Long; and great-grandparents Roberta Anderson and Larry and Rose Adams.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Perry Long.
Tributes may be shared with the family on the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel website.