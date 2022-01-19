Ashley Nicole Coy, 10 months, of Columbia passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, Missouri.
Ashley was born March 14, 2021 in Columbia to Kori Lee and Janet (Magaddatu) Coy.
Survivors include her parents of Columbia; brother, Charles Henry Coy of Columbia; grandparents, Charles Stanley and Sue Coy of New Franklin, Linda and Bud Moore of Houstonia; uncles, Gilberto Magaddatu of the Philippines, Chris Pratt of Marshall; great aunts/uncles, Jeff and Tammy Purvis of Boonville, Debbie Barroso of New Franklin, Leevon Wilborn of Boonville, Cecelia and Rick Young of Fredericktown and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joshua Coy; grandmother, Estrella Bishop and uncle, Jovan Magaddatu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Friendship Foursquare Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
