Barbara Albrecht Peret, 98, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020.
Barbara Ann Albrecht was born May 14, 1922, Mother’s Day, in Columbia, Missouri, to Gertrude (Lehman) and William A. Albrecht. She was the second child born in brand-new Boone County Hospital. Her classmate and lifelong correspondent David Etheridge was the first.
Growing up in the college town defined Barbara Ann’s childhood. She attended a pilot-program kindergarten at Stephens College followed by the Lab School at the university. The College of Education’s school served as classroom training opportunity for future teachers and provided elementary and high school education for children of faculty families. Columbia was a small community in the 1920s and '30s, and classmates were friends for life.
Albrecht was professor in the Ag School’s Soils Department, and Barbara Ann was known as “Dr. Albrecht’s daughter.” They walked home together for lunch and then returned to campus for afternoon classes, just as she and her mother walked to town to do their marketing, which would be delivered to the home on William Street later that afternoon.
Barbara Ann had many opportunities for enrichment in Columbia, including after-school art classes, picnics at Stephens Lake and attendance at university concert series.
Barbara Ann received an associate degree from Stephens College, then a two-year women’s college, and graduated in 1943 from MU with a bachelor’s degree in history. She was inducted into Mortar Board National Honor Society as a senior in college. She continued her practical education by attending Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, the premier training program for a secretarial career.
While at Stephens, Barbara Ann met J. Cortland G. Peret, a student at MU from Oregon, Missouri. Their first date was Dec. 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. Their courtship continued as Cortland entered the Navy in 1942, and they married June 30, 1944, at First Presbyterian Church on Hitt Street. After the war, the couple had two children, and Barbara often remarked that motherhood was her greatest joy in life. The family moved to Falls Church, Virginia, in 1956.
Throughout her life, Barbara valued family, education, duty and service. She was an active volunteer in her church, her children’s schools, the Stephens College Alumnae Club of Greater Washington and her Delta Gamma Alumnae group. After her children left for college, she took a job with Falls Church Public Schools in the school board office and contributed professionally for 25 years.
Like her mother, Barbara was a wonderful hostess and gourmet cook, and she welcomed extended family visiting the nation’s capital. She celebrated holidays together with her husband and children and added special touches to make every gathering festive and lovely. The couple’s 50th anniversary dinner with close friends and extended family at Chez Andree and a 60th anniversary Mississippi River cruise on the historic sternwheeler Delta Queen with family were highlights. In retirement, Barbara and Cortland enjoyed many trips to Europe and throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Barbara and Cortland supported Stephens and the university throughout their lives. When her father passed away in 1974, Barbara, her mother, Gertrude, university colleagues and students contributed to the creation of an annual William A. Albrecht Lectureship in the College of Agriculture. The lectureship was permanently endowed by one of Dr. Albrecht’s former students, Carl E. Ferguson Sr., in 1996. The lecture is presented in April to coincide with Earth Day; it is now fondly referred to as the Albrecht Earth Day Lecture.
In 2019, Barbara endowed the William A. Albrecht Professorship in Soils Science. She believed strongly in the importance of education and wanted to honor the groundbreaking work of her father that scientifically proved the connection between soil health and human nutrition. Barbara’s legacy is that of a life lived to promote an understanding of the impact of the science of agriculture and diet on health and wellness.
Barbara is survived by son Cort of Annandale, Virginia, and daughter Anne of Arlington, Virginia, as well as cousins in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Palos Verdes, California, with whom she was close her whole life. Her nieces and nephews will miss her as well as friends and staff members at Goodwin House on the Falls Church campus where she lived for the past 11 years.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Falls Church Presbyterian Church, 225 E. Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046; the Goodwin House Foundation, designated for the Staff Support Fund/COVID or the Citizenship Application Fee Program, 3440 S. Jefferson St., Falls Church, VA 22041; the William A. Albrecht Lectureship or Professorship, University of Missouri, Mizzou Gift Processing, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65201 “in memory of Barbara Albrecht Peret”; or to an educational institution of your choice.