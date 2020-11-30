Barbara Jeanne Hogenmiller, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Carlton and Marie (Hahn) Wells. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Family submitted obituary
- Submitted by Columbia Cremation Care Center
