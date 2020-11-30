Barbara Jeanne Hogenmiller, 85, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Carlton and Marie (Hahn) Wells. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you