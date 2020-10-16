Betty Kidwell, 75, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family who adored her.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Northwood Baptist Church, 2345 E. Northwood Drive. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service.
Betty was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Columbia, the only child of Lloyd S. and Helen L. (Martin) Robinson, who preceded her in death. On June 24, 1962, she married Thomas P. Kidwell, and they remained devoted to each other for 58 years.
Betty lived all her life in the Columbia area. She was a member of Northwood Baptist Church in Columbia and previously a member of Midway Heights Baptist Church in the Midway area. She will always be remembered as a faithful and humble servant of God.
Betty is survived by her husband, Tom, of the home; daughter Lynette Austin of Centralia; sons Jeff (Diane) Kidwell of Midway and Scott (Stephanie) Kidwell of Wake Forest, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Tyler (Caroline) Austin of Centralia, Lauren (Connor) Whicker of Houston, Texas, and Allison Kidwell of Houston, Texas. She and Tom were also blessed with four great-grandkids, Madison Lynne Austin, Haleigh Marie Austin, Audrey Elizabeth Austin and Cole Thomas Austin, all of Centralia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northwood Baptist Church–Building Fund, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave..
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel website.