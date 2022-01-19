Bill Heggarty, 78, passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia on January 14, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Susan Heggarty, son, Daniel Heggarty (Mary Kate Hafner), daughter, Emily (Dr. Nathan Beckett), and grandchildren, Henry & Eleanor. Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of William Henry Heggarty & Carolyn Leavelle Johnstone, and brother to Carol Ferguson (James).
An accomplished Eagle Scout, he graduated from Ferguson High School in 1961. Bill graduated from University of Missouri – Columbia in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. He was a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He went on to complete a MAT from Webster University in science education and teach in Pattonville Elementary schools for 8 years.
In 1972, Bill & Sue began restoration of their home in Lafayette Square, St. Louis. Living in the neighborhood was the choice to make every day an adventure. It was a life centered on building a community with a diverse group of like-minded people of which friendships have lasted more than 50 years. While teaching, Bill started a motorcycle business called Sidecar Restorations, with friends, Bob Odell & Brian Casey, in a Lafayette Square carriage house. Bill would say that he “ruined a perfectly good hobby,” when he turned his passion for motorcycles into a business, which later evolved into BMW Motorrad, St. Louis.
For more than 30 years, the motorcycle business brought the opportunity of travel and connection to individuals around the world. Many trips were spent searching Germany and other parts of Europe for vintage sidecars and motorcycles to be restored.
In 2017, Bill & Sue relocated to Columbia, MO to be close to family. Being near his grandchildren brought Bill much joy in his final years. Bill often fondly remembered drinking good German beer and sharing stories with friends.