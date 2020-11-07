Clark Edgar Dalton, 87, of Columbia died Nov. 5, 2020, at University Hospital.
He was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Leadington, Missouri, to Carl and Viola (Dillard) Dalton.
Clark graduated from high school in Esther, Missouri, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served his country in the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Alleta Wampler, Feb. 18, 1956, in Flat River, Missouri.
Clark was employed as a salesman for Singer Sewing Machines, Ford Motor Company and retired from Plaza Tire, where he had worked for over 30 years. He even continued to work part time after retirement. Clark was a member of Dripping Springs Christian Church.
His nickname was “Cowboy” because of his love for horses. He loved the Lord, horses, trail rides, singing and, most of all, family. He was everyone’s favorite uncle. Clark was also one of the largest fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising thousands of dollars over the years.
Left behind to miss him is his wife, Alleta Dalton, of the home; daughters Robin (Russell) Shay and Renatta Jeffries, all of Columbia; sister Betty Neff of Park Hills; brother Garry Dalton of Deloge; grandchildren Jeremy, Beth Ann, Aimee, Jenny, Jessica, Kristen, Amanda and Ryan; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sherry Dalton; brothers Leroy Dalton and Delmar Dalton; brother-in-law Don Neff; and son-in-law Allen Jeffries.
Services will be held privately for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Dripping Springs Christian Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.