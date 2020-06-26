Curtis "Junior" McGirt, 72, of Bunceton, walked into the arms of our Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home with his wife, Debbie, at his side.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, with a funeral at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, Missouri.
Junior was born July 22, 1947, in Red Springs, North Carolina, the son of Ann McGirt. He was raised by his stepparents, John and Sarah Sanderson. He spent the early part of his childhood in North Carolina before moving to Cocoa, Florida.
Junior is survived by wife Debbie; daughter Ginger Massey of Philadelphia, Mississippi; three stepchildren, Todd (Mellissa) Irvin of Columbia, Sheila (Gale) Lenger of Wooldridge and Andrea Irvin of St. Louis; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sisters Sarah Lowery of Cocoa, Florida, and Dorothy Coen of Charleston, South Carolina; and brother Jon McNeal of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann McGirt; sisters Wanda Royal and Geraldine Sanderson; stepparents Sarah and John Sanderson; his beloved grandmother, Callie McGirt; brothers John Edsel McGirt and Winfred (Jim) Sanderson; and two beloved uncles, Junior McGirt and Winford McGirt.
Junior wanted to remember his buddy in war, Melvin, who was killed in action in Vietnam. Junior has never forgotten him, and they are now reunited. In his life, Junior honored the men of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.