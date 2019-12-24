Dale Alfred Griessel, 85, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Griessel; son Eric D. Griessel (Cindy); daughter Alice Perryman (Michael); brother Dan Griessel (Jenny); grandchildren Travis, Reagan, Truman and Maggie; five stepchildren, Greg McCoy (Rosanne), Tim McCoy, Lance McCoy (Joni), Jill Burwell (Kyle) and Tom McCoy (Shelley); and 10 step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church with funeral to follow at noon.
Interment and military honors will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hatton. In memory of Dale, wear your Mizzou black and gold!