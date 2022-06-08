Dan left this world for a better place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He is at peace. The outpouring of love from his host of friends and acquaintances is extraordinary and sustained him for over fifty-five years.
He was a true “Boone Countian,” born at Boone County Hospital on November 26, 1966. He graduated from Fairview Elementary School, West Junior High School, Hickman High School, University of Missouri and also the School of Law at the University of Missouri.
He was awarded an outstanding alumni recognition by Columbia Public Schools in 2018. He was a fine student and a superlative tennis player who captained his teams, played the “number one” position, placed high in the Missouri State Singles Finals, played Missouri Valley Tennis and made it to the National Championships.
He had opportunities to play tennis in college out-of-state, but was a Missouri “Tiger” and elected to stay with the University. Dan was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
Dan’s entire legal career, beginning in 1992, was as a Boone County Prosecutor and became the Prosecuting Attorney for Boone County in 2007 until his passing.
He was selected by his peers as the Outstanding Prosecutor in the State of Missouri in 2012 and later served as President of the Missouri State Prosecutors Association. Dan was a prosecutor’s prosecutor. He was an advocate for crime victim’s rights and spoke to numerous organizations in that respect.
Dan tried over fifty-five jury trials, including more than twenty murder cases. All were hard fought and his trial record was incredible. Boone County had no shortage of crime and his office was one of the busiest in the State.
His last marquee case was a complex three-week murder trial in late 2021 resulting in a conviction. He worked endless hours in the years and months prior to trial to build an airtight case. He was a dedicated public servant and administered justice impartially and fairly. Above all, he was a person who was interested in others and would always have a friendly greeting at the ready.
Dan had a special interest in animal abuse cases and was a long-time member and former President of the Humane Society. He loved dogs and left two rescue dogs Rex and Buster. Dan ensured they will be cared for as long as they live.
Dan was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his loving family including his mother, Sandra Knight, his father, David Knight, both of Columbia, sister Debra Clausen (Ed) of Jefferson City, his niece, Brooke Clausen Gibbs (Tommy) of St. Charles; his nephews, Matthew Clausen of Joshua Tree, California, and David Clausen of Tuscon, Arizona, and one grandnephew, Hudson Gibbs. He also leaves a number of aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom loved him and were proud of his accomplishments and of the man he was.
Dan will forever remain in the hearts and minds of his family.
Private services were conducted by the family and a celebration of Dan’s life is planned for the fall. Condolences c/o Memorial Funeral Home at 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Columbia, MO 65202.
Memorials in Dan’s honor are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society, Columbia Second Chance, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.