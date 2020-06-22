David Fredrick Hill, 72, died June 17, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, in Columbia, Missouri, with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m.
David was born Feb. 27, 1948, to parents Chester and Lydia (Fredrick) Hill in Boonville, Missouri.
David graduated from Boonville High School in 1966 and went on to join the military, serving as a Marine in the Vietnam War.
Following his service, he was a food broker for more than 35 years.
On Nov. 19, 1977, David married Carol “Sue” McMahon-Bell, the love of his life.
In 1989, David and Sue moved their family to St. Louis, where they spent the rest of their days.
David loved his family and kept everyone guessing on what he was going to do next.
David is survived by daughter Jennifer (Hill) Mudd; son Shawn Bell and his wife, Danielle; grandsons Austin Mudd and wife Codee, Gavin Bell and Chase Bell; granddaughters Amanda Mudd and Emily Bell; and a special friend, Carol Cook.
David was a loving uncle to Travis McMahon.
David was preceded in death by his parents, wife and niece Christy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.
Condolences may be left at www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com.