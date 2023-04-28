Robert Raymond Rice, 56, of Hallsville died April 26, 2023. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home.

