Forrest Leighton, 97, of Columbia died April 27, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 4 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd South. A funeral service will be held May 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.

