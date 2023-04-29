Forrest Leighton, 97, of Columbia died April 27, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 4 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd South. A funeral service will be held May 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Death notice for April 29, 2023
Sophie Chappell
K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
