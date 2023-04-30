Joan Broxton, 79, of Columbia died April 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Death notice for April 30, 2023
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Kristin Kuchno
Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- John Kultgen, Oct. 16, 1925 — April 20, 2023
- John Kultgen, Oct. 16, 1925 — April 20, 2023
- Forrest "Red" Leighton, May 2, 1925 — April 27,2023
- Elizabeth Earlene Schlotzhauer Loesing, May 8, 1927 — March 24, 2023
- Billy Neil Day, Oct. 23, 1930 — April 22, 2023
- Robert Stanley Bailey, January 30, 1942 — April 5, 2023
- Richard Lynn Welty, March 11, 1974 — April 7, 2023