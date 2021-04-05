Christopher Richey, 35, of Columbia died April 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Death notice for April 5, 2021
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
