David G. Lynn, 70, of Columbia passed away April 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notice for April 6, 2022
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Cameron Barnard
Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Mary Annette Ryan, June 15, 1942 — March 21, 2022
- Alexander J. Metro, Sept. 16, 1940 — March 16, 2022
- John Clifton Cleek Sr., Jan. 16, 1950 — March 16, 2022
- Arthur Gerald 'Jerry' Matches, Jan. 28, 1929 — Jan. 12, 2022
- Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Swope, Oct. 28, 1931— Feb. 27, 2022
- Laura R. Napier, Feb. 27, 1959 — March 23, 2022
- Austin Logan, October 8, 2001 — March 18, 2022