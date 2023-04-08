Arthur Edward Gaus, 98, of Columbia died April 7, 2023. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. April 12 at Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Military honors will be rendered at Memorial Park Cemetery.
