Paul Anthony Carnes, 64, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Stephens Lake Park Riechmann Indoor Pavilion, 2300 E. Walnut St.
Death notice for Aug. 19, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
