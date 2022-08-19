Paul Anthony Carnes, 64, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Stephens Lake Park Riechmann Indoor Pavilion, 2300 E. Walnut St.

