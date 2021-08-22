Robert K. Moyer, 65, of Columbia, died Aug. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

Recommended for you