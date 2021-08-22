Robert K. Moyer, 65, of Columbia, died Aug. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
- Curtis H. Braschler, Nov. 12, 1938 — Aug. 18, 2021
- Ernest Daniels Sr., June 17, 1962 — Aug.14, 2021
- Robert Jones, Aug. 9, 1953 — Aug. 17, 2021
- Abbie Coulson, April 12, 1969 — Aug. 18, 2021
- Therese Lynn (Bishop) Bonicamp, Jan. 11, 1959 — Aug. 16, 2021
- William 'Bill' Hires, Aug. 12, 1930 — Aug. 10, 2021
- Jack Palmer, Feb. 21, 1945 — Aug. 7, 2021