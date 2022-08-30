Sam Emerson Kinney Sr., 83, of Columbia died on Aug. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notice for Aug. 30, 2022
-
-
-
