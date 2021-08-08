Nancy Ann Morgan, 73, of Centralia, died Aug. 5, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. A funeral service will immediately follow at the same location.

