Claud Everett Brown, 81, of Hartsburg died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notice for August 4, 2022
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Claudia Levens
Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Mary Margaret "Marga" Dick, March 19, 1944 — June 27, 2022
- MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, November 20, 1941 — July 26, 2022
- Linda Brown, 1950 — 2022
- Patricia Nicholson, 1932 — 2022
- Norma Louise Clark, July 28, 1932 — June 29, 2022
- Mary Elizabeth Wood, 1933 — 2022
- Janet Rose Goodson, June 21, 1934 — July 25, 2022