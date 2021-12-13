Denise Lurene Tucker, 66, of Columbia died Dec. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notice for Dec. 13, 2021
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
