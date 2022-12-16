Benjamin Hayden Boone, 63, of Columbia died on Dec. 15, 2022.

Friends will be received from noon to 1:00 pm on Dec. 21 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow.

