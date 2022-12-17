Birdie Jones, 80, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia.
Death notice for Dec. 17, 2022
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Jennifer Suzanne Lee Aug. 7, 1980 – Dec. 12, 2022
- Frank P. Blakemore, II, Nov. 25, 1944 — Dec. 9, 2022
- George Bernard Garner Dec. 7, 1927 — Dec. 1 2022
- Michael Moore Dec. 24, 1948 — Dec. 3, 2022
- Mary Catherine Neely Oct. 2, 1927 — Dec. 3, 2022
- John Raymond Bernhardt, Aug. 3, 1949 — Nov. 13, 2022
- Sue Ann Underwood May 6, 1939 — Dec. 1, 2022