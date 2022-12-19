Gage Nathaniel Cross, 15, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.

