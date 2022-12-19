Gage Nathaniel Cross, 15, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Death notice for Dec. 19, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
