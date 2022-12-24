Donald Leon Carey, 86, of Harrisburg died Dec. 20, 2022. Friends and family gathered on Dec. 24 at Red Rock United Methodist Church in Harrisburg. Visitation was held at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you