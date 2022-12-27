Carol Jackson, 81, of Columbia died on Dec. 25, 2022. Friends will gather from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A funeral service will follow with a burial at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Death notice for Dec. 27, 2022
