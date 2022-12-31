Yousuf Godil, 75, of Columbia died Dec. 27, 2022. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, at the Islamic Center of Jefferson City, 5124 Moreau Ridge Road, Jefferson City. Burial will be in the Islamic Center. 

