Jeffrey Allen Bate, 35, of Boonville died on Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you