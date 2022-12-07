Ceno "Earl" McGee, 67, of Centralia died Dec. 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
Death notice for Dec. 7, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
