Mary Danielle Breckenridge, 58, of Columbia died Feb. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

Recommended for you