Dorothy Marie Rohr, 78, formerly of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2022. A visitation will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you