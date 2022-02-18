Dorothy Marie Rohr, 78, formerly of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2022. A visitation will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Kenneth Leon Stephens, April 13, 1929 — Feb. 10. 2022
- Thomas Lee Spaur, Sept. 16, 1965 — Nov. 22, 2021
- Lemuel Crump 'L.C.' Maddox, Jr., Nov. 25, 1927 — Feb. 14, 2022
- Richard Lee Nichols, Oct. 12, 1963 — Feb. 8, 2022
- Carter Burton, Oct. 2, 1945 — Feb. 3, 2022
- Wilmer Wilkerson, July 5, 1949 — Feb. 1, 2022
- Judith Bassett Mecham, Nov. 23, 1939 — Feb. 1, 2022