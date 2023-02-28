Richard Franklin Sorrels, 91, of Columbia died Feb. 26, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on March 3 at Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1217 W. Business Loop 70. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

