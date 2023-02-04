Emmanuel Tucker, 45, of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you