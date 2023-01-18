Peter John Grathwohl, 67, of Columbia died Jan. 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive. Services will follow at the church.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you