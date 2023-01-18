Peter John Grathwohl, 67, of Columbia died Jan. 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive. Services will follow at the church.
Death notice for Jan. 18, 2023
