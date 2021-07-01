Robert Earl Foster, 57, of Columbia died June 25, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory immediately followed by a funeral service.
Death notice for July 1, 2021
-
Madison Stephens
Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, spring 2021. I am a Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family.
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends.
- Robert Collins, Dec. 29, 1943 — June 21, 2021
- Ronald Edward Knudsen, May 12, 1941 — June 26, 2021
- Elisa Noel, Nov. 24, 1941 — June 9, 2021
- Ronald L. Soble, March 24, 1936 — June 20, 2021
- Wesley Edwin Gingrich, May 31, 1927 — June 23, 2021
- Michael T. Lowry, Dec. 16, 1947 — June 18, 2021
- Elizabeth Nunnenkamp, Aug. 13, 1921 — June 21, 2021