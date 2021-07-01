Robert Earl Foster, 57, of Columbia died June 25, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory immediately followed by a funeral service. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, spring 2021. I am a Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.

Recommended for you