Sally Annette Thornton, 82, of Columbia died July 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notice for July 15, 2021
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Ross McCall Hammer, May 1, 1992 — June 28, 2021
- C.E. Isom, Oct. 12, 1933 — July 2, 2021
- Terry Joseph McDonald, Feb. 25, 1955 — July 1, 2021
- Jeffery Charles Viles, Sept. 8, 1943 — March 8, 2021
- Sherry Ruth Bradley, Sept. 9, 1948 — July 7, 2021
- Thomas Otto, June 15, 1950 — July 5, 2021
- Barbara Dean Gilpin, July 12, 1937 — July 8, 2021