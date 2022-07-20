Peggy Morrison, 89, of Columbia died July 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Mae Bruce
Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Dorothy Dollens, Aug. 31, 1926 — July 17, 2022
- Esther 'Jean' Souchek, Feb. 8, 1928 — July 9, 2022
- Carol DeLancey, Nov. 1, 1937 — July 7, 2022
- James Donald Frahm, July 23,1935 — July 11, 2022
- Sidney (Sid) Roland Seymour, March 9, 1932 — June 18, 2022
- James Foltz, March 3, 1987 — July 7, 2022
- Marvalea Crump, Sept. 13, 1933 — July 7, 2022