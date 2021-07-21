Lindy Tarwater, 91, of Columbia died June 16, 2021. A Masonic service, military service and memorial service will be held beginning at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you