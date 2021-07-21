Lindy Tarwater, 91, of Columbia died June 16, 2021. A Masonic service, military service and memorial service will be held beginning at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
Death notice for July 21, 2021
