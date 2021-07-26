Velma Mae Uku, 87, of Columbia died July 25, 2021. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notice for July 26, 2021
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Cianna Rothwell Morales
Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Dr. Michael John Polley, March 13, 1954 — July 17, 2021
- Ross L. Swofford, Sept. 17, 1925 — Dec. 21, 2020
- James (“Jim”) Horton Butt II, Jan. 16, 1933 — July 15, 2021
- Sally Fancher, Feb. 22, 1933 — July 16, 2021
- Charles "Charlie" Ezra Elkins, May 7, 1950 — July 21, 2021
- William Bales Fisch, May 11, 1936 — July 7, 2021
- Chuck Jira, Aug. 16, 1939 — July 16, 2021