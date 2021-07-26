Velma Mae Uku, 87, of Columbia died July 25, 2021. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you