Stephen Sherman Wyse, 55, of Columbia died June 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. A public memorial will be held at 3 p.m. July 10 at McNally's Irish Pub, 7 N. Sixth Street.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

Recommended for you