Stephen Sherman Wyse, 55, of Columbia died June 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home. A public memorial will be held at 3 p.m. July 10 at McNally's Irish Pub, 7 N. Sixth Street.
Death notice for July 6, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
