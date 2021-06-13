Carol Eloise Meyer, 70, of Harrisburg died June 11, 2021. A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carr-Yager Funeral Home, 204 N. Linn Ave. in Fayette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same location.

