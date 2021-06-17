Juan Tovar, 38, of Columbia died June 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 24 at the Harrisburg Lions Club, 120 E. Sexton St. in Harrisburg.
Death notice for June 17, 2021
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
